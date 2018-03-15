Good Food, Good Life, 365 – Red Cabbage & Apple Slaw

Red Cabbage & Apple Slaw

1/2 small red cabbage (about 1 pound), cored, quartered, and thinly shredded

2 teaspoons kosher salt

1 small Pink Lady apple, cored, quartered and cut into matchsticks (about 1 cup)

1 bunch scallions (white and tender green parts), chopped (about 1/2 cup) or 1/2 cup minced red onion

1/3 cup vegan mayonnaise

1/4 cup honey

2 tablespoons whole-grain Dijon mustard

1 tablespoon creamy Dijon mustard

Freshly grated zest of 1 medium lime

Juice of 1 medium lime

1 teaspoon poppy seeds or chia seeds

Freshly ground black pepper

1/2 cup pecan pieces, toasted if desired

Toss together the cabbage and salt in a colander. Place over a large bowl to collect the liquid and let stand for 1 hour at room temperature. Discard the accumulated liquid, wipe out the bowl, and transfer the cabbage into it.

Core and cut the apple into matchsticks and add to the cabbage. Chop the scallions into small pieces and add to the cabbage. Toss to combine.

Place the mayonnaise, honey, mustard, lime zest, lime juice, and chia or poppy seeds in a small bowl and whisk to combine. Pour over the cabbage mixture and toss thoroughly. Taste and season with pepper as needed. Serve immediately or cover and refrigerate. Stir in the pecans just before serving.

Sue’s Tips

You can use pre-shredded cabbage in this recipe. You will need 4 cups.

Leftover slaw can be stored in an airtight container in the refrigerator for up to 4 days.

Toast pecan halves in a single layer on a baking sheet in a 350-degree oven for 8 to 10 minutes, until fragrant.