Good Food, Good Life, 365 – Pumpkin Spice Infused Syrup for Lattes

Pumpkin Spice Infused Syrup for Lattes
In a small saucepan, combine 1 tablespoon of pumpkin pie spice blend recipe, 2 tablespoons of pumpkin (or any squash) puree and 1 cup water. Bring the mixture to a boil, then reduce the heat and simmer it very gently for 10 minutes. Strain the cooked mixture through a cheesecloth or a coffee filter. Mix the flavored water with an equal amount of honey or maple syrup. Stir until the honey or maple syrup dissolves. Store your finished syrup in a covered glass jar or bottle in the refrigerator for up to a month.
Add a shot of pumpkin spice infused syrup to a mug of half coffee, half milk (any type) for a quick and healthy pumpkin spice latte.
