Good Food, Good Life, 365 – No Bake Chocolate Cookies

No-Bake Chocolate Cookies

1/3 cup coconut oil

2 Tablespoons unsweetened baking cocoa

3/4 cup sugar

1/3 cup almond milk

1/3 cup peanut butter, creamy or crunchy

1 1/2 cups old-fashioned rolled oats, gluten-free if needed

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

1/4 teaspoon fine sea salt

1/2 cup of add-ins of choice, nuts, coconut, dried fruit

Line a baking sheet with parchment paper. Set aside.

Measure out all ingredients so they are ready to go.

Melt coconut oil in a medium-sized sauce pot over medium heat.

Add cocoa, sugar and almond milk and stir to blend. Turn heat on high. Bring mixture to a hard boil. Set timer for 1 minute.

After 1 minute, remove from heat. Immediately add peanut butter and mash and stir to blend. Quickly add oats, vanilla and sea salt as well as any add-ins you’d like.

Working quickly, drop mixture in about 1 tablespoon portions onto prepared cookie sheet. Allow to set at room temperature. They should be firm and ready to eat in 30 minutes.

These can be stored in a covered container at room temperature for up to 2 weeks.