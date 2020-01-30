Good Food, Good Life, 365 – Make-Your-Own Dipping Oil Bar
It all starts with some good crusty, chewy bread. Cut it into serving/dipping size pieces.
Arrange on a large wooden cutting board or pizza peel.
Pour some flavorful extra virgin olive oil into a small pitcher.
Assemble ingredients that guests can add to their oil. Some ideas:
sea salt
black pepper
dried Italian seasoning blend
red pepper flakes
minced garlic
finely chopped roasted red peppers
finely chopped sundried tomatoes
finely chopped kalamata olives
freshly grated Parmesan cheese
crumbled feta cheese
Have a small bowl for each guest to use for concocting their own dipping oil.
Dip & eat!
Sue’s Tip
Most well-stocked grocery stores carry foccaccia bread as well as take-and-bake Italian bread, ciabatta,and baguettes. You can also make your own.