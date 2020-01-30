Good Food, Good Life, 365 – Make-Your-Own Dipping Oil Bar

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Make-Your-Own Dipping Oil Bar

It all starts with some good crusty, chewy bread. Cut it into serving/dipping size pieces.

Arrange on a large wooden cutting board or pizza peel.

Pour some flavorful extra virgin olive oil into a small pitcher.

Assemble ingredients that guests can add to their oil. Some ideas:

sea salt

black pepper

dried Italian seasoning blend

red pepper flakes

minced garlic

finely chopped roasted red peppers

finely chopped sundried tomatoes

finely chopped kalamata olives

freshly grated Parmesan cheese

crumbled feta cheese

Have a small bowl for each guest to use for concocting their own dipping oil.

Dip & eat!