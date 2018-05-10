Good Food, Good Life, 365 – Lemon, Honey, and Herbs Cooler

Lemon, Honey, and Herbs Cooler

3 quarts water (12 cups)

3/4 cup local honey

2 lemons, preferably organic

1 (6-inch) sprig fresh rosemary

12 sprigs fresh mint, snipped from the top of the stems

Ice cubes

Extra lemon slices and mint sprigs, for garnish

Heat 4 cups of the water. Add honey and stir until honey is melted. Set aside.

Wash and dry lemons. Cut both ends from lemons and discard. Slice lemons into very thin rounds. Remove the seeds. Place the lemon slices in the bottom of a 1-gallon pitcher or jar. Muddle the lemons with a long wooden spoon. Pour in honey water and remaining 8 cups of water.

Place mint and rosemary on work surface and bruise the leaves with a wooden spoon or a rolling pin. This will release the flavorful oils from the leaves. Add bruised herbs to mixture in pitcher. Stir well. Refrigerate, covered, for several hours or overnight. When ready to serve, fill glasses with ice cubes. Pour Lemon, Honey and Herbs Cooler over the ice. Garnish each glass with a lemon slice and a sprig of mint. Makes 12 cups.