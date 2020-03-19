Good Food, Good Life, 365 – Immune-Boosting Tea

Lakeland PBS

Immune-Boosting Tea

Fresh lemon, preferably organic
Fresh ginger root
Fresh rosemary

Rinse lemon and slice into rounds. Put into a heat-safe glass jar. Scrap skin off of ginger root. Slice into rounds and add preferred amount to jar. Add a sprig of fresh rosemary to the jar. Seal and refrigerate for up to 3 days. When ready to have some Immune-Boosting Tea, muddle the ingredients in the jar to release flavor. Pour boiling water into the jar and fill to the top. Loosely cover the jar and allow to steep for 10 minutes. You can drink this right from the jar or strain the tea into a cup.

Sue’s tip:
Add honey, an all natural-sweetener, to the hot tea for added boost of flavor and antiviral power.
Fresh thyme is another good antiviral herb to use instead of rosemary.

