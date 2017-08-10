Good Food, Good Life, 365 – Frozen Candy Bar Treats
Frozen Candy Bar Treats
10 medjool dates
2 ripe bananas (not overly ripe)
1/3 cup peanut butter
1 cup semisweet chocolate morsels
1 teaspoon coconut oil
1/4 cup chopped peanuts (optional)
Put whole dates in a bowl and cover with hot water. Set aside to allow dates to soak for 15 minutes.
While dates are soaking, line a baking sheet with parchment paper.
Slice bananas into about 1/8-inch thick rounds. Lay in a single layer on baking sheet.
Remove dates from water, saving water. Remove pits and put dates into blender or food processor. Add 2 tablespoons of the date water. Process until smooth and creamy, adding more water, if necessary.
Top each banana slice with 1 teaspoon peanut butter. Add 1/2 teaspoon puréed dates to top of peanut butter. Place baking sheet of topped bananas in freezer for at least and hour.
Melt chocolate morsels and coconut oil in small saucepan over low heat. Stir until smooth.
Dip frozen bananas in melted chocolate. Place back on baking sheet. Sprinkle with chopped bananas, if desired.
Place baking sheet back in freezer for another hour.
Store Frozen Candy Bar Treats in covered container in freezer.
Makes about 2 dozen.
