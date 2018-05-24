Lakeland PBS
Good Food, Good Life, 365 – Fried Brown Rice and Cauliflower

Fried Brown Rice and Cauliflower

1 small head cauliflower, grated or chopped in food processor to resemble bits of rice
1 tablespoon coconut oil
1 tablespoon toasted sesame oil
1 cup chopped yellow onion
1/2 small Serrano or jalapeno pepper, minced
3 chubby cloves garlic, minced
2–3 cups cooked short-grain brown rice
1/2 cup frozen corn, thawed
1/2 cup frozen peas, thawed
1/4 cup or more of your favorite stir-fry sauce (see my recipe below)
Salt and freshly ground black pepper

In a wok or large skillet, heat coconut oil and sesame oil. Add onion and hot pepper and stir-fry for about 3 minutes. Add the garlic and stir-fry for another minute. Add the cauliflower bits and stir-fry for 3 minutes. Add the cooked brown rice, corn and peas, and stir-fry 1 minute. Add Stir-Fry Sauce and cook for another 2 to 3 minutes. Taste and season with salt and pepper, if necessary. Serves 4.

Sue’s Favorite Stir-Fry Brown Sauce

1 tablespoon toasted sesame oil
1/4 cup tamari or soy sauce
1 tablespoon arrowroot powder or cornstarch
2 teaspoons grated fresh ginger
3 tablespoons honey
1 teaspoon Asian chili garlic sauce

In a glass measuring cup or bowl, combine all ingredients, whisking until smooth. Refrigerate in a tightly sealed jar. Makes about 1/2 cup.

