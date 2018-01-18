Good Food, Good Life, 365 – Crunchy Quinoa

Crunchy Quinoa

3 cups quinoa, cooked

2 teaspoons extra-virgin olive oil

1/4 cup pine nuts

2 tablespoons sunflower seeds

2 tablespoons sliced almonds

1/2 cup fresh parsley, chopped

2 tablespoons dried cherries (or your favorite alkalizing dried fruit)

Sea salt to taste

In a skillet, heat the olive oil, pine nuts, sunflower seeds and almonds until lightly browned.

Place nuts, seeds, and cooked quinoa in a bowl, and mix well.

Add the parsley and dried cherries. Season with sea salt (optional), and drizzle with salad dressing, if desired.

Serve warm or at room temperature. Makes 6 servings.