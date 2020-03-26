Lakeland PBS

Good Food, Good Life, 365 – Cabbage Stir Fry

 Cabbage Stir-Fry

2 tablespoons coconut oil
1 teaspoon brown mustard seeds
1 teaspoon cumin seeds
1/2 teaspoon fenugreek seeds or fennel seeds
1/2 head cabbage, thinly sliced (about 5 cups)
1/2 teaspoon ground turmeric
1/4 cup unsweetened shredded coconut
1 teaspoon sea salt flakes or 1 1/4 teaspoons kosher salt
Red pepper flakes, for serving (optional)

Heat oil in a deep pan or a wok. Carefully add mustard seeds, cumin seeds and fenugreek or fennel seeds. When the seeds begin to sizzle and spit, add the cabbage and ground turmeric. Reduce heat to medium. Stir and cook for approximately 4 minutes, until cabbage is wilted but still crunchy. Add coconut and salt and cook for another minute.
Remove from heat. Check for seasoning. Sprinkle with crushed red pepper flakes. Serve hot.

Sue’s Tips
Fenugreek seeds can be found in Indian markets. They have a bitter taste, which reduces when you stir-fry them.
Add a teaspoon of sugar to the cabbage as it cooks, if you want a hint of sweetness

