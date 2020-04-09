Good Food, Good Life, 365 – Arizona Sunshine Lemon Pie

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Arizona Sunshine Lemon Pie

1 large lemon (the whole lemon should weigh about 5 ounces for best flavor)

4 large eggs

1 stick (8 tablespoons) butter, melted, cooled

1 teaspoon pure vanilla extract

1 cup sugar

1 unbaked 9-inch pie shell

Whipped cream, for serving

Preheat oven to 350 degrees.

Cut a small bit off each end of lemon and discard. Leaving rind on lemon, cut it up into small chunks, discarding all seeds. Put the chunks into blender. Add eggs, melted butter, vanilla extract, and sugar. Blend until mixture is completely smooth.

Pour lemon mixture into unbaked pie shell. A glass pie dish works best for this recipe.

Place in preheated oven. Bake for 35 minutes.

Remove from oven and allow to cool on a rack.

Serve with a dollop of whipped cream. Store remaining pie, covered, in the refrigerator.