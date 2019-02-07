Good Food, Good Life, 365 – Almond Butter Balls
Almond Butter Balls
1 cup almond meal
1/3 cup + 2 Tbsp unsweetened almond butter
2 Tablespoons local honey
1 teaspoon cinnamon
1/3 cup mini semisweet chocolate morsels
Put all ingredients, (reserving the chocolate morsels), into a food processor and pulse until a finely incorporated meal appears. Stop food processor, carefully fold in chocolate chips with a spatula.
Form bite-sized balls, about 1 1/2 inches. Refrigerate in a covered container until serving time. Makes around 12 Almond Butter Balls.
