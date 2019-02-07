Good Food, Good Life, 365 – Almond Butter Balls

Almond Butter Balls

1 cup almond meal

1/3 cup + 2 Tbsp unsweetened almond butter

2 Tablespoons local honey

1 teaspoon cinnamon

1/3 cup mini semisweet chocolate morsels

Put all ingredients, (reserving the chocolate morsels), into a food processor and pulse until a finely incorporated meal appears. Stop food processor, carefully fold in chocolate chips with a spatula.

Form bite-sized balls, about 1 1/2 inches. Refrigerate in a covered container until serving time. Makes around 12 Almond Butter Balls.