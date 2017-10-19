Good Food, Good Life, 365 – 30-Minute Sheet Pan Fajita Supper

30-Minute Sheet Pan Fajita Supper

2 tablespoons olive oil

1 clove garlic, minced

1 teaspoon kosher salt

1/2 teaspoon ground cumin

1/2 teaspoon smoked paprika

2 pinches ground cayenne pepper

1 large sweet potato (about 1 pound)

8 to 10 small flour or corn tortillas

2 medium bell peppers

1 medium sweet or yellow onion

For serving: 1 lime, cut into wedges

Arrange 1 rack in the middle of the oven and 1 rack below it, then heat to 475°F.

Stir the oil, garlic, salt, cumin, paprika, and cayenne together in a small bowl. Transfer 2 teaspoons of it to a large bowl and set both aside.

Peel the sweet potato and cut it in half crosswise. Cut the pieces lengthwise into 1/2-inch-wide slices. Cut the slices lengthwise into 1/2-inch-wide planks or batons (they should look a bit like steak fries). Place the planks in the large bowl and toss to coat in the spiced oil. Transfer to a rimmed baking sheet and spread into an even layer (save the bowl; no need to wash it). Roast on the middle rack for 10 minutes. Meanwhile, prep the tortillas and vegetables.

Stack the tortillas on a large sheet of aluminum foil and wrap completely in the foil; set aside. Core, seed, thinly slice the bell peppers, and add to the now-empty sweet potato bowl. Thinly slice the onion and add to the bowl. Drizzle with the reserved remaining spiced oil and toss to combine.

Carefully remove the hot baking sheet from the oven, flip the sweet potatoes, and then push them to one half of the baking sheet. Add the bell peppers and onions to the other half of the baking sheet and spread into an even layer. Place the baking sheet back on the middle rack and place the foil-wrapped tortillas on the lower rack. Roast until sweet potatoes are tender, 12 to 15 minutes more.

When the vegetables are ready, give them a squirt of lime juice, toss to combine, and transfer to a serving bowl. Serve with the warmed tortillas, lime wedges and toppings of your choice. Makes 4 or 5 servings.