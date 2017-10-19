DONATE

LPTV NEWS

Good Food, Good Life, 365 – 30-Minute Sheet Pan Fajita Supper

30-Minute Sheet Pan Fajita Supper

2 tablespoons olive oil
1 clove garlic, minced
1 teaspoon kosher salt
1/2 teaspoon ground cumin
1/2 teaspoon smoked paprika
2 pinches ground cayenne pepper
1 large sweet potato (about 1 pound)
8 to 10 small flour or corn tortillas
2 medium bell peppers
1 medium sweet or yellow onion

For serving:  1 lime, cut into wedges

Arrange 1 rack in the middle of the oven and 1 rack below it, then heat to 475°F.

Stir the oil, garlic, salt, cumin, paprika, and cayenne together in a small bowl. Transfer 2 teaspoons of it to a large bowl and set both aside.

Peel the sweet potato and cut it in half crosswise. Cut the pieces lengthwise into 1/2-inch-wide slices. Cut the slices lengthwise into 1/2-inch-wide planks or batons (they should look a bit like steak fries). Place the planks in the large bowl and toss to coat in the spiced oil. Transfer to a rimmed baking sheet and spread into an even layer (save the bowl; no need to wash it). Roast on the middle rack for 10 minutes. Meanwhile, prep the tortillas and vegetables.

Stack the tortillas on a large sheet of aluminum foil and wrap completely in the foil; set aside. Core, seed, thinly slice the bell peppers, and add to the now-empty sweet potato bowl. Thinly slice the onion and add to the bowl. Drizzle with the reserved remaining spiced oil and toss to combine.

Carefully remove the hot baking sheet from the oven, flip the sweet potatoes, and then push them to one half of the baking sheet. Add the bell peppers and onions to the other half of the baking sheet and spread into an even layer. Place the baking sheet back on the middle rack and place the foil-wrapped tortillas on the lower rack. Roast until sweet potatoes are tender, 12 to 15 minutes more.

When the vegetables are ready, give them a squirt of lime juice, toss to combine, and transfer to a serving bowl. Serve with the warmed tortillas, lime wedges and toppings of your choice. Makes 4 or 5 servings.

Related Posts

Good Food, Good Life, 365 – Seeds & Spice Soup and Salad Sprinkle

Good Food, Good Life, 365 – Squash Cutting Tip

Good Food, Good Life, 365 – Fresh Vegetable Breakfast Sandwich

Good Food, Good Life, 365 – Baked Apples with Crispy Topping

What do you think?

Recent Comments on Lakeland Public Television (LPTV)

Pat hess said

What lakes does this involve. Will owners receive any money. How soon does this... Read More

Cindy said

I think the school board made the right decision...it says simply...we don't do... Read More

Tony Rickerl said

Hard pass. Would rather sport my old home red jersey or buy a white one.... Read More

Miles said

That's me -Miles... Read More

Recent Show

INSIGHT: Pine River Backus Family Centers & Pillager Family Centers

Posted on Sep. 21 2017

Recently Added

INSIGHT: Pine River Backus Family Centers & Pillager Family Centers

Posted on Sep. 21 2017

INSIGHT: Happy Dancing Turtle

Posted on Sep. 21 2017

INSIGHT: Northern Dental Access Center

Posted on Sep. 21 2017

INSIGHT: United Way of Bemidji

Posted on Sep. 21 2017

INSIGHT: Northwest Minnesota Foundation

Posted on Sep. 21 2017

About

Lakeland Public Television understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our on-line presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Any viewer posts or comments you make online could be used in our broadcasts.

LPTV is where you want to be!

Contact Us

Locations
Submitting a PSA / Announcement
Submitting a Calendar Event
Submitting a Video or Photo
A Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.
108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2013-2017 Lakeland Public Television. All Right Reserved.

Select an option

Monthly Contribution

Your sustaining contribution is automatically drawn from your account each month.

One-Time Contribution

Your one-time contribution is good for a full year of membership benefits.