Lakeland PBS
LPTV NEWS

Golden Apple: Northern Elementary Inspires Creativity With Makerspace Classroom

Shirelle Moore
Dec. 6 2018
Leave a Comment

If you take a look inside Northern Elementary School’s new Makerspace classroom, you’ll find everything from building blocks and gears to rulers and toothpicks. The makerspace classroom is designed to be a flexible and adaptable learning environment where students can create. It’s available to every teacher in the school.

“This classroom has been an awesome edition to our school. We get to bring our kids down and there is a shelf full of materials we can use and we also have the everyday materials. The paper, the glue, paper towel tubes, cotton balls, q-tips. You name it,” says Kara Foehrenbacher, a 2nd grade teacher at Northern Elementary School.

The kids are allowed to take risks and try new things in the makerspace classroom. Their creativity is unlimited. In this lesson, second graders had to make a shelter that could withstand a windstorm. They had a limited option of supplies for their shelter. At the end their shelter was put to the test.

Anthony, a 2nd grader says about his group’s shelter, “It holded well because of the cardboard and we put a bunch of tape on there so it works.”

Gracie, another 2nd grader, says about her group’s shelter, “We put holes in it so when she used her blow dryer, the wind it would go through the holes.”

What you see today is only the beginning of the makerspace classroom at Northern. Over the next year, the staff hopes to keep collecting material and growing resources until it is the ultimate creativity zone.

“It really allows us to let our children be creative and use their imagination and just kind of create things that we normally don’t do in the classroom. We can also tie it to stories that we’re working on or something from our science or social studies curriculum,” says Foerenbacher.

The kids are learning through play, and in a lot of the lessons plan, they also learning to work together.

When asked what he learned from working in the makerspace classroom, 2nd grader Connor says, “That groups are supposed to be fun.”

Having a designated area just for making things has been a hit, not only with the teacher but with the students as well. Some say they’re favorite part is just sitting down and starting to build.

“Just working, or just making stuff,” says Anthony.

Shirelle Moore
Contact the Author Shirelle Moore
smoore@lptv.org

Related Posts

20 for 20: Olympic Connection (2018)

Local “Heroes & Helpers” Take Kids On Christmas Shopping Spree

Bemidji Fire Department Prepares For New Truck

Open House Set For Highway 197 Corridor Study In Bemidji

What do you think?

Recent Comments on Lakeland PBS

Ace said

For any unfamiliar phone numbers, if they leave voice message, I usually google... Read More

Robert said

Vernon andew John may was my family member... Read More

Britt sine said

Agreed david! Nice to see people conversing and sharing true awakening issues ra... Read More

David Eischens Jr. (Davey Wayne) said

Have you ever looked at a map of pipelines? If not please do! And then please ex... Read More

Latest Story

One Dead After One-Vehicle Crash In Wadena County

One person died after a one-vehicle crash in Wadena County Thursday morning. At approximately 7:37 a.m. the Wadena County Sheriff’s Office
Posted on Dec. 6 2018

Latest Stories

One Dead After One-Vehicle Crash In Wadena County

Posted on Dec. 6 2018

Mail-Only Ballots Being Discussed For 2020 Presidential Primary In Minnesota

Posted on Dec. 6 2018

BSU's Fobbe, Olszewski Earn National Honors

Posted on Dec. 6 2018

Bemidji's South Shore Transforms For Hockey Day

Posted on Dec. 6 2018

BSU Women's Hockey Team Carrying Momentum into Mercyhurst Matchup

Posted on Dec. 6 2018

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2013-2018 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.

Select an option

Monthly Contribution

Your sustaining contribution is automatically drawn from your account each month.

One-Time Contribution

Your one-time contribution is good for a full year of membership benefits.