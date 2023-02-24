Golden Apple: Nisswa 3rd Grade Students Portray Heroes Past & Present
Famous scientists, athletes, politicians, and more could be found at Nisswa Elementary on Thursday for the school’s annual wax museum event.
The wax museum is an annual tradition at the school, where third grade students will pick a person they admire and then start to assemble clothing or a costume that best represents their hero. This opportunity gives students the chance to read books and research someone inspirational to them and compile information to share with parents and the community.
At this year’s event, students portrayed Benjamin Franklin, Hope Solo, Ruth Bader Ginsburg, Cristiano Ronaldo, Abraham Lincoln, and other historical figures and famous icons.
