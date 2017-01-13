DONATE

Golden Apple: Forestview Middle School Opens School Wide Food Pantry

Logan Gay
Jan. 12 2017
That’s just one of the many food options kids in need can find at the food pantry at Forestview Middle School. The pantry initiative is called Fuel Up Forestview and it’s making a real difference in the lives of the students.

The Forestview Middle School launched the Fuel Up Initiative in October after realizing the growing need to provide food for students for families may not have the resources to provide a meal for them when they make it home.

The pantry provides everything a child may need from food, to clothing and even school supplies.

Through the help of a student driven food drive and donations from community members the pantry has grown to be bigger than anyone had expected.

All the staff uses their relationships with the students to help recognize need.

And whether a student is in need of the pantry or not every student walks away with a lesson.

