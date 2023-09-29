Golden Apple: Bagley High School Celebrating Homecoming Week

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Bagley High School has kicked off the final week of September with Homecoming. Monday, Sept. 25 started off with the crowning of royalties and followed up with different activities through the week. Friday, Sept. 29 will be the parade, football game and the homecoming dance following the game against Menahga.

Homecoming is a staple of high school football season, where students get to enjoy a number of festivities.

“Homecoming is supposed to be a time where the school kind of celebrates being their school, like celebrating being from where you’re from and like bonding with your classmates and everyone from your school and just celebrating being from where you are,” said Bagley High School Senior Class President Kensey LaCroix.

And each year, as juniors become seniors, students want to make sure Homecoming isn’t quite the same experience as the year before.

“The pep fest is different every year. We have different activities and fun events that I think we bring. And the last two years we’ve played the same team in football. So it’s nice that this year we’re playing a different team,” said Mateo Reynolds, Bagley High School Student Council President.

Students take in Homecoming differently, but it’s a different feeling for seniors, as it’s their last Homecoming of high school.

“It’s definitely bittersweet knowing it’s my last homecoming at Bagley here, but I’m also ready to kind of see what the future holds for me,” said 2023 Homecoming Queen Kathryn Agnew. But this place will always hold a special place in my heart.”