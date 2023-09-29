Lakeland PBS

Golden Apple: Bagley High School Celebrating Homecoming Week

Zy'Riah SimmonsSep. 29 2023

Bagley High School has kicked off the final week of September with Homecoming. Monday, Sept. 25 started off with the crowning of royalties and followed up with different activities through the week. Friday, Sept. 29 will be the parade, football game and the homecoming dance following the game against Menahga.

Homecoming is a staple of high school football season, where students get to enjoy a number of festivities.

“Homecoming is supposed to be a time where the school kind of celebrates being their school, like celebrating being from where you’re from and like bonding with your classmates and everyone from your school and just celebrating being from where you are,” said Bagley High School Senior Class President Kensey LaCroix.

And each year, as juniors become seniors, students want to make sure Homecoming isn’t quite the same experience as the year before.

“The pep fest is different every year. We have different activities and fun events that I think we bring. And the last two years we’ve played the same team in football. So it’s nice that this year we’re playing a different team,” said Mateo Reynolds, Bagley High School Student Council President.

Students take in Homecoming differently, but it’s a different feeling for seniors, as it’s their last Homecoming of high school.

“It’s definitely bittersweet knowing it’s my last homecoming at Bagley here, but I’m also ready to kind of see what the future holds for me,” said 2023 Homecoming Queen Kathryn Agnew. But this place will always hold a special place in my heart.”

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

By — Zy'Riah Simmons

Related Posts

Greater MN Cities Awarded Grants for Economic Development

Sexual Abuse Victim of Ex-Bagley Resource Officer Sues School, Clearwater Co. Sheriff’s Office

Bagley Man Dies After Possible Drowning, Body Found in 18 Feet of Water

Northern Dental Access Center to Grow Services with Bagley Expansion

Get the free PBS App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands the media that people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2023 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.