Lakeland PBS

Good Food, Good Life, 365: Rich Pastry

Nathan DatresNov. 30 2022

Instructions:

  • 1 cup (2 sticks) butter, softened
  • 4 ounces full-fat cream cheese, softened
  • 2 cups all-purpose flour

Ingredients:

  1. In a mixing bowl, beat butter and cream cheese together until creamy. Add flour and mix at low speed until flour disappears and large crumbles form.
  2. Use your hands to gather up the dough. Form a ball. Cut the ball of dough into 4 equal pieces. Flatten each ball to form a disk,
  3. Wrap in plastic and refrigerate at least 4 hours or overnight.
  4. When you are ready to use the dough, preheat oven to temp you will need for your sweet or savory treat.
  5. Take one disk of dough out of the refrigerator and allow to sit for a few minutes to warm up before using.

Sue’s Tip

The disks of dough can be stored in the refrigerator for a couple of weeks or in the freezer for 2 months.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

By — Nathan Datres

Related Posts

Good Food, Good Life, 365 – Baked Sweet Potatoes with Crunchy Maple Topping

Good Food, Good Life, 365 – Lemony Green Beans with Almond Crumb Topping

Good Food, Good Life, 365: 5-Ingredient Snack Bars

Good Food, Good Life, 365: Baked Root Vegetables

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands the media that people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2022 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.