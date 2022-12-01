Good Food, Good Life, 365: Rich Pastry
Instructions:
- 1 cup (2 sticks) butter, softened
- 4 ounces full-fat cream cheese, softened
- 2 cups all-purpose flour
Ingredients:
- In a mixing bowl, beat butter and cream cheese together until creamy. Add flour and mix at low speed until flour disappears and large crumbles form.
- Use your hands to gather up the dough. Form a ball. Cut the ball of dough into 4 equal pieces. Flatten each ball to form a disk,
- Wrap in plastic and refrigerate at least 4 hours or overnight.
- When you are ready to use the dough, preheat oven to temp you will need for your sweet or savory treat.
- Take one disk of dough out of the refrigerator and allow to sit for a few minutes to warm up before using.
Sue’s Tip
The disks of dough can be stored in the refrigerator for a couple of weeks or in the freezer for 2 months.
