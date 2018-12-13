Free Coffee Fundraiser To Support The Sharing Bread Soup Kitchen

If you plan on getting a cup of coffee tomorrow in the Brainerd or Nisswa areas, you could get your beverage for free.

Positive Realty in Brainerd will buy your cup of coffee for you in exchange for a donation to help the Sharing Bread Soup Kitchen. Volunteers from Positive Realty will be at Coco Moon Coffee Shop in Brainerd from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. and the Adirondack Coffee shop in Nisswa from 3 p.m. until 6 p.m. buying coffee for customers. All donations go towards the Sharing Bread Soup Kitchen.

Last year the fundraiser collected enough money for three months of food at the Sharing Bread Soup Kitchen.

To hear more about the fundraiser, listen to Lindsay Otto, a real estate agent at Positive Realty, in the video below.