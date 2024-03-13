Fosston Girls’ Basketball Returns to State Tournament After 18 Years

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

By way of an eight-point victory over Kittson County Central in the Section 8A championship last Friday, Fosston girls’ basketball is headed back to the state tournament for the first time in 18 years.

They spent all of this season ranked in the Class A top 20, finishing with 29 wins and only two losses, both of which came to ranked opponents. The Greyhounds had a similar run last year only to be stopped short in the section title game, inspiring this year’s team to finish the job.

“Everyone knew that we could do it,” stated senior guard Vanessa Johnson. “Like, even our coaches from the beginning of the season were like, ‘Yeah, this is a different team.’ Like, we have like the drive to go all the way.”

“We have four great seniors, good character,” said head coach Kelly Viken. “They’re not selfish, they share the basketball. They put a lot of time in and this has been one of their goals.”

“It was our dream. We knew where we wanted to go at the beginning of the season and we knew we needed to work really hard to get where we wanted to go,” added senior guard Tessa Manecke. “And when we did it, it was – just felt unreal. Like, I still don’t even believe it. Like, it’s unbelievable and I’m so excited.”

The Hounds won three Class A state titles in the early 2000s, and while the ultimate goal is to bring home a fourth, there’s plenty to take away from the tournament besides a trophy.

“I’m most looking forward to just having fun with my teammates and just feeling the whole experience,” said senior forward Calli Burrack. “I mean, it’s the last time I’ll play on the court with those other three seniors, so, making the most of it.”

“We have a lot of community support from businesses, fans, parents, family members,” said senior guard Brynlea Mahlen. “So, to do that for them and to have something for them to be excited about is so heartwarming for the whole community.”

This will be Fosston’s seventh state tournament appearance for girls’ basketball, where they drew three-seed Buffalo Lake-Hector-Stewart out of Section 2 in the quarterfinal. The game will be at the University of Minnesota’s Maturi Pavilion on Thursday, March 14 at 5 p.m.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today