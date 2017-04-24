DONATE

Former BSU Football Coach Tesch and BSU Reach Agreement

Apr. 24 2017
Bemidji State University and previous BSU football coach Jeff Tesch on Monday, April 24, 2017, jointly issued the following statement at the conclusion of a pending personnel matter:
Bemidji State University and Jeff Tesch have resolved their differences amicably and satisfactorily.
Tesch and the University have agreed that he can best serve BSU and its football program by helping the BSU athletic department this spring to improve its relationship with its alumni and the community. Upon completion of this service, Tesch has agreed that he will retire from his employment at BSU to pursue other career opportunities.
Tesch sincerely apologizes for his regrettable mistake and its impact on the BSU football players, coaches and fans. Tesch and the University regret any disruption that may have occurred in BSU’s football program and with its alumni and the community.
Tesch was placed on administrative leave as head coach of the Beavers on August 30th, two days before the team’s first game of 2016.   Tesch later told the media he was let go because of his use of a racial slur after he became upset with music the team was playing that included profanity and racial slurs.
BSU terminated Tesch as head coach on November, 8, 2016 and he has been in the appeal and arbitration process since then.
No Ruling In Competency Hearing For Jacob Kinn

A competency hearing was held for the man accused of kidnapping and sexually assaulting a five-year-old girl after a house fire in June 2016.
Posted on Apr. 24 2017

