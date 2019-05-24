Lakeland PBS
Former Beaver Gunner Olszewski Signs With New England Patriots

May. 24 2019

Gunner Olszewski is going from the Bemidji State Beavers to the defending Super Bowl champs, as today the former BSU All American signed with the New England Patriots.

Olszewski was there in Foxborough at OTAs today, wearing number 72 for the Patriots. New England intends to use him as a wide receiver with possibly some special teams duty.

Olszewski was the 2018 NSIC Defensive Player of the Year and was named an All American on four different lists. The last BSU player to play in the NFL was Brian Leonhardt, who signed with the Raiders in 2013.

Nathan Green

Contact the Author

Nathan Green — ngreen@lptv.org

