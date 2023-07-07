Fargo Man Charged in Connection with Crash That Killed Bemidji Woman

Click to print (Opens in new window)

The man accused of driving under the influence and causing a crash in West Fargo that killed a Bemidji woman last week has been officially booked into jail and charged in connection with the crash.

28-year-old Saphyre Johnson of Bemidji died at the scene on June 28th. 30-year-old Sabastijan Tahirovic of Fargo was booked Thursday and is formally charged with criminal vehicular homicide, driving under suspension, and unlawful possession of a controlled substance.

The North Dakota State Patrol says Tahirovic sped through a red light with a minivan at the intersection of 19th Avenue and 9th Street E. Johnson had a green light and was driving a car through the intersection when the minivan collided with her vehicle. She was treated for her injuries before dying at the scene. The Patrol says she was wearing her seat belt.

Tahirovic was taken to an area hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries, where he remained until being booked. He was not wearing a seat belt.

A GoFundMe campaign has been set up by Johnson’s family to help with funeral and memorial expenses.

