Enbridge Line 3 Continues Construction Across Minnesota

Betsy Melin — Jan. 28 2021

The Enbridge Line 3 project started at the beginning of December in Minnesota. Enbridge says progress has been slow so far, but that construction of the mainline has begun across the state.

Over 5,000 people are currently working on the pipeline, deployed in groups of around 20. The project also includes creating eight new pump stations across the line to help the work to continue over the winter. The pump stations are located 4 to 5 miles apart and are used to control the volume of crude oil that is delivered by the pipeline.

