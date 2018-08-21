Lakeland PBS
Dog Park Coming To Crosslake Community

Rachel Johnson
Aug. 21 2018
A dog park is in the works for the city of Crosslake. A volunteer group in the area is currently raising money for the park and hopes to have a preliminary fence up by the fall.

The location for the dog park, off of Daggett Pine Rd. near the Crosslake Community Center, was approved by the City Council last May. The dog park will include two fenced-in areas, one for small, shy dogs, and one for social dogs and larger breeds.

“We wanted to make sure that it blended into the community really well, that is was an attractive place that people would want to come to and spend their time with their pets and that it fit the needs in terms of being a secure, safe place for the animals,” explained Peter Graves who is a volunteer on the dog park committee.

The committee for the dog park says Crosslake would largely benefit from a dog park. Being a tourist destination, the park will be particularly popular in the summer months when vacationers look for a place to let their dogs exercise. The committee also says that creating a communal space where both dogs and owners can socialize with one another can be beneficial to the area.

“We need to raise the money to put the fencing in, to get some benches, to get maybe a picnic table or a shelter, and that is the big step here is be able to get enough funds to do that,” added Graves. “We’ve done some estimates in terms of what the cost would be and now we have to put it all together.”

To get involved with the dog park project or to donate money towards the fencing, stop by the Crosslake Community Center at 14126 Daggett Pine Rd, Crosslake, MN 56442 or email info@crosslakepalfoundation.org.

