DNR Announces 5-Walleye Bag Limit on Upper Red Lake This Year

Lakeland News — Apr. 18 2023

Upper Red Lake anglers will be able to keep more walleyes this summer.

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources announced today that the increased bag limit will allow people to keep five walleyes, with one over 17 inches. Last summer, anglers had a four-walleye possession limit, with only one walleye longer than 20 inches allowed.

DNR officials say the increased possession limit is because the 2019 walleye class is super abundant. Those fish are around 15 inches and are now becoming mature.

