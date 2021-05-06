Lakeland PBS

Dead Bald Eagles Found Near Blackduck Were Apparently Shot

Lakeland News — May. 5 2021

A $2,500 reward is being offered for info that leads to the arrest or conviction of the person or persons responsible for shooting two bald eagles near Blackduck.

The report came in on a non-game wildlife phone line on April 23, and the DNR is investigating. The eagles appear to have been shot, and a conservation officer responded and found them on the banks of the Blackduck River.

Anyone with any tips or information is asked to call the DNR on their Turn In Poachers (TIP) line at 800-652-9093.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

Lakeland News

By — Lakeland News

