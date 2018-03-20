Dairy Queen Giving Away Free Cones Today

While it may not feel like the first day of spring, Dairy Queen is trying to turn that around by offering free small vanilla cones at participating locations.

Free cones are limited to one per person and can be received all day long while supplies last. Mall locations are not participating in the giveaway.

Donations are being accepted for Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals. Over the last 30 years Dairy Queen locations franchised by ADQ has raised more than $120 million for Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals in local communities.

You can find a location nearest to you at www.dairyqueen.com/us-en/locator/