Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Office Responds To Call For Help

Yesterday, the Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call from a woman asking for help.

The caller hung up before any details could be obtained according to County Sheriff, Scott Goddard.

Approximately two hours later, a woman had reported that she had been hit by a baseball bat and threatened with a gun by someone she knows.

Sheriff Goddard reports that his Deputies are investigating the matter. Sheriff Goddard believes this was an incident between persons associated with each other.

A firearm has been located and seized, therefore Sheriff Goddard does not believe there is a concern for the safety of the public in this matter.

