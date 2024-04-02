Crow Wing County Sending Residents Property Tax Statements

It’s about that time of the year for homeowners as Crow Wing County residents are now receiving their annual property valuation notices for 2024 and tax classifications for next year.

Patrons will also see their tax statements for 2024 in the mail, which will indicate the amount of tax money due and its deadline for the year.

The paperwork’s being distributed after the County analyzed 2,700 sales and determined the medium among residents.

Anyone with questions about their property’s valuation and classification can contact the Land Services Departments at [email protected].