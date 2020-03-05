Crow Wing County Residents Urging Officials To Support Second Amendment Sanctuary

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Organizers in Crow Wing County are urging their county board officials to pass a resolution in support of the Second Amendment sanctuary. If the resolution is approved, the county board will support the county as a sanctuary for gun rights protection.

Wadena, Clearwater, and Marshall counties all voted to become Second Amendment sanctuary counties, and on March 24th in Brainerd, county board members will vote in a public hearing for a final resolution.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today