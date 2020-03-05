Lakeland PBS

Crow Wing County Residents Urging Officials To Support Second Amendment Sanctuary

Chantelle Calhoun — Mar. 5 2020

Organizers in Crow Wing County are urging their county board officials to pass a resolution in support of the Second Amendment sanctuary. If the resolution is approved, the county board will support the county as a sanctuary for gun rights protection.

Wadena, Clearwater, and Marshall counties all voted to become Second Amendment sanctuary counties, and on March 24th in Brainerd, county board members will vote in a public hearing for a final resolution.

