Crow Wing County Residents Urging Officials To Support Second Amendment Sanctuary
Organizers in Crow Wing County are urging their county board officials to pass a resolution in support of the Second Amendment sanctuary. If the resolution is approved, the county board will support the county as a sanctuary for gun rights protection.
Wadena, Clearwater, and Marshall counties all voted to become Second Amendment sanctuary counties, and on March 24th in Brainerd, county board members will vote in a public hearing for a final resolution.
