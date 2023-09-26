Crow Wing County Continues with CR 115 Reconstruction Project

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Crow Wing County is moving forward with one of its many construction projects.

Earlier this month, the county sent out a letter to residents on County Road 115, relaying that concrete curb and gutter replacement would start running from 7 in the morning until 7 at night.

Crow Wing County entered into the reconstruction contract with Borden Excavating on April 25, and Country Road 115 (along Ojibwa Rd. and Nashway Rd.) has been closed to through traffic during work hours since the spring. The project is expected to handle storm sewer, curb and gutter, and roadway construction.

The work zone spans roughly five miles from the north end of Highway 371 to the south end. The county will continue posting any construction updates via Facebook, Twitter, and the Highway Department’s website.

More information on the project can be found here.

