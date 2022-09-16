Lakeland PBS

Crow Wing Co. Sheriff Candidates Answer Questions at Brainerd Chamber Forum

Lakeland News — Sep. 15 2022

Scott Goddard, the incumbent Crow Wing County Sheriff, and Eric Klang, currently the Pequot Lakes Chief of Police, answered questions about reducing crime, the lessons they’ve learned in law enforcement, and more at a candidate forum hosted by the Brainerd Lakes Chamber of Commerce on Tuesday night.

More information about the Brainerd Lakes Chamber’s candidate forums can be found on their website. A recording of the Crow Wing County Sheriff candidate forum can be viewed on their Facebook page.

By — Lakeland News

