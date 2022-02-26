Crow Wing Co. Sees Decrease in COVID Cases, But Community Still Feels Stressed

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Although COVID-19 cases are down significantly in Crow Wing County, people are still feeling the stress from its impact.

The omicron variant is continuing to make its way through the state of Minnesota but is on the way out the door. Crow Wing County was one of the last counties that were not seeing a decrease in cases earlier this month. Patients are still being treated for COVID-19 in Crow Wing County, continuing to put stress on the hospitals and hospital staff.

The good news is that since the beginning of the month, when Crow Wing County was seeing its biggest surge of COVID to date, cases have fallen dramatically. Over the last week cases have dropped down into the single digits on select days, with the seven-day average coming down from 145 during the surge to 22 now, which makes it the lowest average since January 6th.

However, Crow Wing County Sheriff Scott Goddard says the community is still stressed. Crow Wing County, along with health professionals are still advising to keep yourself and others safe by wearing a mask when in close contact.

The county is also advising everyone to get vaccinated. They will be holding a vaccine clinic at Crow Wing Community Services on Wednesday, March 9. You can register here: https://www.crowwing.us/1632/COVID-19-Vaccine-Registration

