Crash in Menahga Sends Car Into Ditch

Anthony Scott
Aug. 21 2018
Vanessa Hoffman, age 26, of Menahga, was driving a green Ford Explorer westbound on State Highway 87 when a Chrysler
Town and Country Minivan collided with her sending the minivan into the ditch. The minivan was driven by Julie Hough, age 47, of Perham, and she was trying to pass Hoffman as Hoffman was slowing down to make a turn, and the two collided.

The crash was reported to the Wadena County Sheriff’s office on Friday, August 17th 2018, at approximately 10:24 AM.

Hoffman was transported to St. Joseph’s hospital in Park Rapids with non-life threatening injuries. No injuries were reported for the three juveniles Hoffman was traveling with, and no injuries were reported for Hough either.

Alcohol is not believed to be a factor in this crash, and everyone is believed to have been wearing their seatbelts.

The Wadena County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Menahga Police Department, Menahga Fire Department, Tri-County Ambulance and K&K Towing.

