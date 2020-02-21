Lakeland PBS

Cragun’s Legacy Courses to Host PGA Tour Canada Event This Summer

Nathan Green — Feb. 21 2020

The PGA Tour is coming to the Brainerd area this summer at Cragun’s Legacy Golf Courses.

The CRMC Championship, which will run from August 17th to 23rd at Cragun’s, will be included in this year’s Mackenzie Tour. The tournament will feature some of the top amateur golfers from around the world competing to take the next step in their careers.

Scott Pritchard, Vice President of the Mackenzie Tour, projects over $2 million dollars in revenue that will benefit the local area due to the popularity of the event.

