Cragun’s Legacy Courses to Host PGA Tour Canada Event This Summer

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The PGA Tour is coming to the Brainerd area this summer at Cragun’s Legacy Golf Courses.

The CRMC Championship, which will run from August 17th to 23rd at Cragun’s, will be included in this year’s Mackenzie Tour. The tournament will feature some of the top amateur golfers from around the world competing to take the next step in their careers.

Scott Pritchard, Vice President of the Mackenzie Tour, projects over $2 million dollars in revenue that will benefit the local area due to the popularity of the event.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today