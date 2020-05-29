COVID-19 Deaths Near 1,000 in Minnesota

Click to print (Opens in new window)

There have been 29 new deaths from COVID-19 in Minnesota. bringing the total deaths to 996. Of those, 81%, or 811 deaths, were people in long-term care or assisted living facilities, with 24 deaths yesterday.

There have been 450 new cases of COVID-19 reported since yesterday. There are 23,531 cases recorded so far. 11% of those cases reported are health care workers, making up 2,603 positive tests.

Testing has been increasing rapidly. There have been 233,873 tests administered so far for COVID-19, with 8,665 tests were administered since yesterday.

2,936 people have been hospitalized so far from COVID-19, with 56 hospitalized yesterday. As of today, 592 are currently hospitalized. Down 14 from yesterday. There are 259 people currently hospitalized in the ICU. 16,930 have been released from isolation so far, meaning they no longer need to be self-isolating.

There are now 64 cases in Crow Wing County, five additional from yesterday. There has been one death in Crow Wing County. In Itasca County, there have been 56 cases reported with nine deaths, this is one additional death from yesterday. There have been 13 cases in Cass County, no change from yesterday.

There have been 14 cases reported in Beltrami County. No deaths have been reported.

There have been fewer than 10 cases in Wadena, Koochiching, Hubbard, and Clearwater Counties, with no deaths reported in any of them.

Todd County’s number of cases reported has been increasing rapidly, as there have now been 302 cases reported. In the last 11 days, total cases jumped from 60 to 302. 8 of those cases were reported yesterday.

