Coronavirus Outbreak Worsening in Todd County

Todd County has seen a jump in the amount of Coronavirus cases over the past two weeks. The number of confirmed cases in the County has reached 296 as of yesterday’s report according to the Minnesota Department of health.

There were 76 confirmed Covid Cases reported on Wednesday alone.

In the past 10 days, the total positive cases in Todd County has now jumped nearly 500% percent, from 60 cases to 296.

Comparatively, Todd County has more confirmed cases than Crow Wing County, Cass County, Wadena County, Aitkin County, Morrison County, and Otter Tail County Combined (179 total cases).

