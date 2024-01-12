ConnectEffect Interactive Experience Coming to CLC in Brainerd

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Central Lakes College, partnered with the Central Lakes Community Performing Arts Center, will be hosting the interactive and innovative experience ConnectEffect Jan. 23-25 at the Chalberg Theatre in Brainerd.

The event will be hosted by two-time Emmy-nominated television producer Riaz Patel, who has a background in psychology research as well as a two-decade-long career of producing shows in 20 countries for every major network.

The ConnectEffect experience aims to tackle the worldwide issues of loneliness and social interaction, while also presenting a real exploration of the “Real World” versus the “Screen World.”

“ConnectEffect comes at it from the perspective of, we’re going to bring an audience of strangers together. We’re going to look at the disconnect there is when we spend so much of our life on screens, so much of our life getting information from our devices, and less time actually conversing with each other and trying to understand one another,” said CLC Performing Arts Center Director Joey Yow. “And [Patel] creates this this program in a way that is very fun to be a part of. It’s like an interactive talk show in a lot of ways.”

For more information and to register for the Brainerd ConnectEffect event, you can visit connecteffectbrainerd.net.

