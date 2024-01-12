Lakeland PBS

ConnectEffect Interactive Experience Coming to CLC in Brainerd

Miles WalkerJan. 12 2024

Credit: CLC (Click/tap to enlarge)

Central Lakes College, partnered with the Central Lakes Community Performing Arts Center, will be hosting the interactive and innovative experience ConnectEffect Jan. 23-25 at the Chalberg Theatre in Brainerd.

The event will be hosted by two-time Emmy-nominated television producer Riaz Patel, who has a background in psychology research as well as a two-decade-long career of producing shows in 20 countries for every major network.

The ConnectEffect experience aims to tackle the worldwide issues of loneliness and social interaction, while also presenting a real exploration of the “Real World” versus the “Screen World.”

“ConnectEffect comes at it from the perspective of, we’re going to bring an audience of strangers together. We’re going to look at the disconnect there is when we spend so much of our life on screens, so much of our life getting information from our devices, and less time actually conversing with each other and trying to understand one another,” said CLC Performing Arts Center Director Joey Yow. “And [Patel] creates this this program in a way that is very fun to be a part of. It’s like an interactive talk show in a lot of ways.”

For more information and to register for the Brainerd ConnectEffect event, you can visit connecteffectbrainerd.net.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

By — Miles Walker

Related Posts

Northwoods Experience: Jake Haapajoki Memorial Cup Unites Brainerd Community

Brainerd Boys’ Hockey Beats Sauk Rapids-Rice to Get 4th Straight Win

Brainerd MN Adult & Teen Challenge’s New Women’s Center Opens

St. Cloud/Rocori Takes On Brainerd Boys Swimming & Diving

Get the free PBS App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands the media that people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2024 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.