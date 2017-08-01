Community Spotlight: Lake George Blueberry Festival

It doesn’t get more down-to-earth than this.

For over thirty years, Lake George has put on the annual Blueberry Festival at the peak of blueberry picking season. While there is no set organization that puts on the event, the community as a whole comes together for the sake of family and community togetherness to put on the celebration.

From music and food, to craft and bake sales, everyone in the takes part in making this the biggest event of year for the Lake George community. One of the more popular events is the kids pedal tractor pull that brought kids out from all over the Midwest. For the operator of the tractor pull, it’s community festivals like this that makes it all worth while.

Even the parents get in on the action cheering and celebrating each kids victory in the pull. For the parents, small town community festivals like this are important and the are the heart of America.

That sentiment is echoed among everyone who helps put on the Blueberry Festival and helps keep Lake George a down-to-earth and friendly small town.

With parked cars lining Highway 71 in all directions, an event that was put on by families has brought even more families together.