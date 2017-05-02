Community Spotlight: Advocates Choose Colorful Way To Educate Others About Sexual Assault

Sexual violence awareness advocates are hitting the ground running to educate others about the issue in a colorful way.

It’s a staggering statistic – one in four women will be sexually assaulted before they turn 18.

But it’s more than just numbers: they’re real people in our community, friends and family members who are affected by sexual abuse and violence.

It’s with this in mind that the northern Minnesota non-profit Support Within Reach decided to get creative with their 10th annual run and walk.

The cause brought together runners and walkers of all levels. This was Emily Nelson’s first time running a 5k but couldn’t pass it up.

While it’s been a while since Tia Hinz has done a run like this, but she wanted to come show support. Hinz has previously worked with Support Within Reach to spread awareness on the Bemidji State university campus with the campaign “It’s On Us.”

In the end, mother/daughter duo Gina Aalgaard Kelly and Avalon Kelly raced across the finish line for first and second place in the women’s division. Aalgaard Kelly says that they’re competitive in nature, but events like this bring back the fun to the sport – especially while spreading an important message.