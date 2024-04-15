Apr 15, 2024 | By: Lakeland News

Colorado Man Seriously Injured in 1-Vehicle Crash in Morrison County

A Colorado man suffered serious injuries in a one-vehicle crash near Harding, MN last Friday.

The Morrison County Sheriff’s Office says 50-year-old Robert Theis of Golden, CO was driving on Quest Road near 360th Avenue when his vehicle left the roadway at a curve, went into the ditch, and rolled. Theis was airlifted to St. Cloud Hospital with severe injuries.

The crash happened just after 7 p.m. about four miles east of Harding in Richardson Township.

