CLC to Honor This Year’s Graduates With Virtual Commencement

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Central Lakes College announced Wednesday that it will be honoring its graduating students in a new way.

Due to the current social distancing situation, CLC decided there was no chance they would be able to celebrate graduation in its normal fashion. But the college has found an innovative way to celebrate now with a virtual commencement for their many deserving students.

CLC is also sending out individual care packages for each of its students that will include their cap and gown for the big day.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today