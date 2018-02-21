CLC Natural Resources Students Take Top Spot In Quiz Bowl
Students from the Natural Resources department at Central Lakes College competed in the recent Quiz Bowl at the annual meeting of the Minnesota Chapter of The Wildlife Society and took home the first place prize.
Eight teams in total competed in the Quiz Bowl, including a number of four-year universities, according to CLC.
Team members consisted of: Destiny Mankowski, Alaina Taylor, Kelsie Hanson (NR Club President), Kelly Sipper, Jorden Thatcher, Zach Kramer, and Jarin Spence.
