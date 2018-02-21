Watch Online

Lakeland News is streaming live, online, right now!

Watch Now

DONATE

Lakeland PBS
LPTV NEWS

CLC Natural Resources Students Take Top Spot In Quiz Bowl

Clayton Castle
Feb. 21 2018
Leave a Comment

Students from the Natural Resources department at Central Lakes College competed in the recent Quiz Bowl at the annual meeting of the Minnesota Chapter of The Wildlife Society and took home the first place prize.

Eight teams in total competed in the Quiz Bowl, including a number of four-year universities, according to CLC.

Team members consisted of: Destiny Mankowski, Alaina Taylor, Kelsie Hanson (NR Club President), Kelly Sipper, Jorden Thatcher, Zach Kramer, and Jarin Spence.

Clayton Castle
Contact the Author Clayton Castle
ccastle@lptv.org

Related Posts

MN Higher Education Commissioner Stops In Brainerd

CLC Student Conquers Cancer, Shares Story Through Music

Two State Senators Focusing On Ending Elderly Abuse By Caregivers

CLC Hosts Lecture On Racial Divides And Civil Rights

What do you think?

Recent Comments on Lakeland PBS

Shirelle Moore
Shirelle Moore said

Hello Loren, The ploughing contest will be held over Labor Day weekend in 2019.... Read More

Loren said

Nice article on ploughing contest but when is it?... Read More

lamscomm said

Way to go Shelly!... Read More

Sheri Currie said

55 was fine as people generally exceed the speed limit by at least five to ten m... Read More

Latest Story

Breezy Point Woman Arrested For Tax Evasion During Traffic Stop

A 40-year-old Breezy Point woman was arrested for tax evasion after a traffic stop on Feb.14. Bethany Jo Reilly was in Crow Wing County Court on
Posted on Feb. 21 2018

Latest Stories

Breezy Point Woman Arrested For Tax Evasion During Traffic Stop

Posted on Feb. 21 2018

Brainerd/Little Falls Girls Hockey Heads To State

Posted on Feb. 21 2018

Grand Rapids Boys Hockey Falls To Duluth East In Quarterfinals

Posted on Feb. 21 2018

Brainerd Boys Hockey Eliminates Bemidji In Quarterfinals

Posted on Feb. 21 2018

Bemidji Boys Basketball Gets Win Against Moorhead

Posted on Feb. 21 2018

About

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Any viewer posts or comments you make online could be used in our broadcasts.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

Contact Us

Locations
Submitting a PSA / Announcement
Submitting a Calendar Event
Submitting a Video or Photo
A Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.
108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2013-2018 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.

Select an option

Monthly Contribution

Your sustaining contribution is automatically drawn from your account each month.

One-Time Contribution

Your one-time contribution is good for a full year of membership benefits.