Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Central Lakes College is hosting a Band Concert tonight in the Chalberg Theatre at 7:30.

The band will showcase some of the talented musicians the school has to offer including: the Brass Ensemble, Woodwind Ensemble, and Jazz Orchestra.

For any questions about the event, you can ask Jessie Perrine at jessie.perrine@clcmn.edu

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today