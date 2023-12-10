City of Nisswa Raising Sewer Rates in January

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The city of Nisswa is raising its sewer rates starting in January.

Users connected to the city sewer will see their rates rise from $187.61 to $202.62 per equivalent residential connection.

The City of Nisswa goes through its budgeting process annually. A part of that is the upcoming needs for the wastewater treatment facility and the projected needs for future years. All that information is used to determine a rate increase to help mitigate one year’s impact over a handful of years.

“The city does not use any taxpayer dollars to fund the treatment plant. It is all self-sustaining and really operates as lean as possible,” said Nisswa City Administrator Jenny Max. “But really, the cost to run the treatment facility is then what the rate equivalent ends up being.”

Max also stated that the city of Nisswa has never had to raise rates mid-year and that any unforeseen cost can be absorbed within the city budget.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today