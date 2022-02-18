Lakeland PBS

Chief Deputy Jarrett Walton Announces Candidacy for Beltrami County Sheriff

Feb. 18 2022

Beltrami County Chief Deputy Sheriff Jarrett Walton announced today that he will be running for position of Sheriff.

Sheriff Ernie Beitel, who will be retiring after his current term ends this year, said he has encouraged Walton to run for the position and believes Walton has been instrumental in day-to-day operations as well as being a strategic planner for the Sheriff’s Office and its future.

According to a release, Walton, who touts over 25 years of law enforcement experience, is a graduate of BCA’s Police Management and Supervision Series and has served as Chief Deputy in Beltrami County for the last 3 years and has served the Sheriff’s Office for 20 years. These years of service include, Dodge City, KS police officer, Beltrami County Deputy Sheriff, Field Training Officer, Patrol Sergeant, Investigative Sergeant, and Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Affiliate Task Force Member.

Jarrett Walton

Walton lists as areas of expertise being an instructor for defensive tactics and use of force, an instructor trainer for Emergency Vehicle Operations (EVOC), a certified forensic computer and cellphone analyst, a certified drone pilot, and contributing to various grant writing projects, including obtaining Squad laptops, a full-time DWI officer position, growing the K9 program, DNR grant funding for the Recreation Enforcement Program, and collaborating with the Domestic Violence Court to monitor individuals who may be violating active orders.

He also says he has lead the initiative to work with the Northwest Minnesota Emergency Communications Board to bring the Allied Radio Matrix for Emergency Response (ARMER) to enhance radio communications in Beltrami County and with first responder partners.

“I have been fortunate to be given opportunities and mentored by Sheriff Beitel and Sheriff Hodapp to developing my leadership skills, said Walton in a statement. “I am currently working collaboratively with Beltrami County Department heads and leadership, Bemidji Police Department, Mental Health experts, and Beltrami County citizens on leadership groups or committees on the Jail project, Employee Retention and recruitment, utilizing technology, Officer Wellness, and addressing mental health response and services provided in the jail.”

If Walton is elected as Sheriff, he hopes to continue jail projects by studying and addressing the needs of the jail, expand and develop Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office Officer Wellness program, and provide resources/services for inmates to reduce recidivism while incarcerated and upon initial release.

“My wife, Amelia (Ami), and I have called this area our home for over 20 years. We have raised our children in this community, and now we are enjoying our grandchildren here. When I think back to the start of my law enforcement career, and through the accomplishments of the last 20 years, I am extremely proud to be a member of this office and of this community. I have always actively looking to improve the efficiencies, response and services provided by the Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office to Beltrami County citizens. I am eager to face the unique challenges we currently face and those in the future, by serving as the next Beltrami County Sheriff,” said Walton.

