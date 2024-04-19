Apr 19, 2024 | By: Lakeland News

Cass Lake Education Association Looking to Negotiate Pay Raise for Their Teachers

The Cass Lake Education Association attended this week’s Cass Lake-Bena School Board meeting to address their concerns over teachers’ pay.

Since last summer, the CLEA has been negotiating with the school board about teachers’ pay. The association is scheduled to meet with the board negotiation team on May 8 to discuss the contract, where they hope to negotiate a pay raise to better support the financial needs of teachers.

“Our members voted down the initial TA [tentative agreement],” said CLEA president Julie Rubey, “so we will be meeting with the negotiating board, the school board members, to look at our contract and see what we can do to get our members to agree. … I think they would like to see a livable wage that meets COLA, cost of living.”

The next board meeting will be on April 24 at 5:00 p.m. in the Cass Lake High School media center.

