Cass County K9 Injured in Attack Recovering, Suspect Charged with Assault
Authorities have now released an update on the Cass County K9 that suffered life-threatening injuries while helping apprehend a suspect on Sunday.
Cass County Sheriff Bryan Welk reports that K9 Ryker has been released from a Twin Cities veterinarian hospital and is recovering comfortably at home.
Deputies responded to a report of a man assaulting people with an axe in Cass Lake and deployed K9 Ryker to apprehend the suspect, 27-year-old Kyote Windom of Cass Lake. Windom reportedly hit Ryker in the head twice with a large metal pipe, causing “significant injury,” according to the Sheriff’s Office.
Ryker sustained several serious injuries, including a shattered orbital socket, a snout fracture, fractured teeth, and a lacerated tongue and cheek. Ryker will continue ongoing treatment and is expected to make a full recovery.
Windom has been charged with the following offenses:
- kill or cause great or substantial bodily harm to a public safety dog
- assault–2nd-degree–dangerous weapon (2)
- assault–5th-degree–inflict or attempt bodily harm (2)
- fleeing a peace officer by a means other than a motor vehicle
- obstruct legal process–interfere w/peace officer.
Windom remains in custody in the Cass County Detention Center.
