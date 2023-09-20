Lakeland PBS

Cass County K9 Injured in Attack Recovering, Suspect Charged with Assault

Lakeland News — Sep. 19 2023

Authorities have now released an update on the Cass County K9 that suffered life-threatening injuries while helping apprehend a suspect on Sunday.

Cass County Sheriff Bryan Welk reports that K9 Ryker has been released from a Twin Cities veterinarian hospital and is recovering comfortably at home.

Kyote Windom (Credit: Cass County Sheriff’s Office)

Deputies responded to a report of a man assaulting people with an axe in Cass Lake and deployed K9 Ryker to apprehend the suspect, 27-year-old Kyote Windom of Cass Lake. Windom reportedly hit Ryker in the head twice with a large metal pipe, causing “significant injury,” according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Ryker sustained several serious injuries, including a shattered orbital socket, a snout fracture, fractured teeth, and a lacerated tongue and cheek. Ryker will continue ongoing treatment and is expected to make a full recovery.

Windom has been charged with the following offenses:

  • kill or cause great or substantial bodily harm to a public safety dog
  • assault–2nd-degree–dangerous weapon (2)
  • assault–5th-degree–inflict or attempt bodily harm (2)
  • fleeing a peace officer by a means other than a motor vehicle
  • obstruct legal process–interfere w/peace officer.

Windom remains in custody in the Cass County Detention Center.

