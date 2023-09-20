Cass County K9 Injured in Attack Recovering, Suspect Charged with Assault

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Authorities have now released an update on the Cass County K9 that suffered life-threatening injuries while helping apprehend a suspect on Sunday.

Cass County Sheriff Bryan Welk reports that K9 Ryker has been released from a Twin Cities veterinarian hospital and is recovering comfortably at home.

Deputies responded to a report of a man assaulting people with an axe in Cass Lake and deployed K9 Ryker to apprehend the suspect, 27-year-old Kyote Windom of Cass Lake. Windom reportedly hit Ryker in the head twice with a large metal pipe, causing “significant injury,” according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Ryker sustained several serious injuries, including a shattered orbital socket, a snout fracture, fractured teeth, and a lacerated tongue and cheek. Ryker will continue ongoing treatment and is expected to make a full recovery.

Windom has been charged with the following offenses:

kill or cause great or substantial bodily harm to a public safety dog

assault–2nd-degree–dangerous weapon (2)

assault–5th-degree–inflict or attempt bodily harm (2)

fleeing a peace officer by a means other than a motor vehicle

obstruct legal process–interfere w/peace officer.

Windom remains in custody in the Cass County Detention Center.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today