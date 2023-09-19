Cass Co. Sheriff’s Office K9 Seriously Injured During Arrest of Suspect

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

An on-duty Cass County K9 suffered life-threatening injuries after helping apprehend a suspect yesterday.

The Cass County Sheriff’s Office says the K9 Ryker was sent to a Twin Cities emergency vet after being hit in the head with a metal pipe.

The assault happened on Sunday, Sept. 17 when officers received a report of an assault in Cass Lake. Upon arriving to the scene, deputies learned 27-year-old Kyote Windom of Cass Lake was allegedly assaulting people with an axe and immediately left the area. Two adult males were injured but did not need medical aid.

Officers located Windom and deployed the K9. The suspect then reportedly hit Ryker in the head twice with a large metal pipe, causing “significant injury,” according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Windom was taken into custody. Ryker is now receiving treatment, but the extent of his injuries is unknown.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today